F1 News: Pierre Gasly Angry as Rivalry With Esteban Ocon Reaches Breaking Point
The simmering tensions between Alpine teammates Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon escalated during the final moments of FP3 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Gasly's frustration boiled over on the team radio after a mismanaged session hindered his performance.
The ongoing friction within Team Alpine reached new heights during the third practice session at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, highlighting a significant rift between teammates Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. This strife at Alpine is not new but the latest incident has brought their rocky relationship into sharp focus once again.
As the practice session drew close to its end, complications arose following a red flag caused by Sergio Perez’s crash. The session was briefly halted with a red flag, creating a tense atmosphere as teams rushed to get their drivers out for the crucial final minutes. In these chaotic moments, strategic decisions are critical and can significantly impact the qualifying runs – a fact that Alpine seemed to mishandle according to Gasly.
Gasly was heard lambasting his team over the radio as he accused the team of repeatedly compromising his sessions in favor of his teammate, Esteban Ocon.
“That’s f**king s**t, guys. Very badly managed. I don’t understand,” Gasly exclaimed in the heat of the moment. "Why! We are always the same in this situation?" he asked. His engineer responded, admitting he was one of many who weren't able to get in a final lap. This critical decision, which seemingly favored Ocon, allowed him to put in a fast lap, while Gasly was left battling with traffic and timing, ultimately losing out on a potentially better position.
“Yes, except Esteban. Except Esteban. It’s always the same," Gasly responded. "I thought I have priority this weekend. I don’t get it."
The incident at Emilia Romagna is just the latest in a series of clashes that have marked the relationship between Gasly and Ocon. Earlier in the 2023 season, a notable incident between the two at the Australian Grand Prix set the stage for what has seemingly evolved into an open rivalry. Such tensions can have far-reaching implications, not just on personal relations but importantly on team dynamics and performance. Alpine now faces the challenge of managing this internal conflict while striving to remove themselves from the bottom of the grid.