F1 News: Pierre Gasly Arranges Poignant Belgian GP Event In Memory Of Anthoine Hubert
Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly, currently with Alpine, has organized the annual "Run for Anthoine," a tribute in its fourth installment, scheduled for this Thursday around the evocative turns of Eau Rouge. This event is a heartfelt tribute to Anthoine Hubert, a promising French Formula 2 racer who tragically lost his life five years ago in a sprint race accident at this circuit.
The "Run for Anthoine," which starts at the exact location of Hubert's fatal crash, invites participation across the Formula 1, Formula 2, and Formula 3 paddocks, uniting competitors and teams in a powerful collective remembrance. This year's tribute also extends its reach, honoring Dilano van 't Hoff, a Dutch racer involved in a tragic accident at the Spa circuit, ensuring that the memory of these young athletes endures within the motorsport community.
In an emotional testament to his friend and fellow racer, Gasly shared with GPblog:
"It is extremely important for me. He was one of my best friends I grew up with him. I grew up in karting with him. I was at school with him. We lived together."
Gasly continued, explaining the ongoing influence Hubert has on him:
"It doesn't matter, year after year I'm always thinking about him. I'm always in contact with him. I'm always seeing pictures with friends that we used to hang out all together. And he's always in our conversation, in our topics. It's something which is important. I think as a sport, it's important to remember the champions you lose over the years."
Through the annual "Run for Anthoine," Gasly not only keeps his friend's memory alive but also reinforces the value of remembrance in sports.