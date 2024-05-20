F1 News: Pierre Gasly Auctions Off Senna-Inspired Imola GP Helmet For Icon's Charity
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly is auctioning off his Ayrton Senna tribute helmet worn at the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Instituto Ayrton Senna, supporting educational initiatives in Brazil.
In a heartfelt homage to Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, the Frenchman will auction his special helmet designed in the likeness of Senna’s iconic racing gear. This particular helmet will made its debut at a poignant location—the Imola circuit, infamous as the site of Senna's tragic accident in 1994.
Gasly decided to don this specially designed helmet at the 2024 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, to pay his respects to Senna, who has deeply influenced his racing career. Post-race, the helmet was autographed by Gasly and put up for auction on the F1 Authentics website, managed by Memento Exclusives under an official F1 license. This auction aims to draw funds for the Instituto Ayrton Senna, an organization committed to enhancing educational opportunities for children across Brazil. The institute was established by the Senna family in November 1994, in memory of Ayrton, and is currently led by his sister, Viviane Senna.
Gasly commented on his tribute to the three-time F1 champion:
“Ayrton Senna has been a huge inspiration for me since my first days in karting. He is one of the best drivers of all time, not only thanks to his skills on-track but also thanks to his persona and way of approaching life. I’m very proud to work with the Senna family and collaborate with the Senna Foundation and tribute one of my heroes in a very special way this weekend in Imola with the iconic Senna helmet. It’s great to be able to donate it to the Instituto after the event to an important cause in Brazil.”
The auction opened recently and will continue accepting bids until May 28, 2024. At the time of writing, the current bid is at £13,000.