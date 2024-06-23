F1 News: Pierre Gasly Comments on Controversial Addition To Alpine - 'We Align'
In a surprising move within the F1 sphere, Alpine has appointed Flavio Briatore, a former manager for Renault and Benetton, as a new advisor. Briatore's entrance into the team coincided with Alpine Academy racer Abbi Pulling's victory at the first F1 Academy race in Barcelona, spotlighting his immediate effect on the team's dynamics. Now, Pierre Gasly has commented on the return of the controversial figure.
Flavio Briatore, known for his dynamic and often controversial leadership in Formula 1, was seen congratulating Pulling, underscoring his influential presence. This introduction has significantly buoyed the spirits within the team, as further demonstrated by the performance of Alpine drivers in the Spanish Grand Prix where Gasly and Esteban Ocon secured the 7th and 8th positions in qualifying, respectively.
The results from the qualifying rounds highlight a positive trajectory for Alpine, though it's still early days at the Enstone outfit. Briatore's ambitions were explicitly communicated during a revealing meeting with Gasly, where he expressed his vision for Alpine's ascendance to the pinnacle of F1 racing.
Reflecting upon his discussion with Briatore, Pierre Gasly shared that his objectives resonated deeply with Briatore’s high aspirations.
"I think it was very clear with his ambition, and I want to be at the top of the field, and that's what he wants as well," Gasly remarked, indicating strong mutual aspirations to elevate the team. "I think we align on the targets and the ambitions for the team."
Gasly's reflections on the season reveal a mixed yet optimistic outlook. While he acknowledged an improvement over the previous year's performance at the same Grand Prix—having moved from a fourth-place qualification last year to seventh this year—he admitted the ongoing need for progress.
"We've got to keep going. [Qualifying] was, of course, good. Last year I qualified fourth here, this year it's seventh. It's still work to do but definitely it's positive to see some improvements compared to where we started last year," said Gasly.
The Alpine driver also appreciated the leadership of Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, noting his motivational influence during these transformative times for the team.
"Luca is motivated with the project, and I'm sure on a day like today he's happy to see the improvements," he stated.