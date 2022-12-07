F1 News: Pierre Gasly delivers bad news to Yuki Tsunoda - "He's got a speeding ticket"

Pierre Gasly revealed to a seemingly unaware Yuki Tsunoda that he received a speeding ticket - ahead of the duo's final race weekend together at AlphaTauri

The relationship between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly has become a prominent part of Formula 1's online culture, as the two drivers have developed a very strong chemistry.

Pierre Gasly's final race weekend with Tsunoda was the final page of his time in the Red Bull setup as he looks to establish himself with Alpine next season.

Tsunoda will aim to lead AlphaTauri next season in Gasly's absence, with the 22-year-old's career in Formula 1 likely dependent on finishing ahead of Nyck de Vries.

In any case, this lovable duo had another amusing interaction ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Here is Pierre Gasly's summary of the situation:

"So I'm going to announce the very bad news for Yuki. He was our driver coming back from the restaurant yesterday.

"And I told him, don't go too fast. They are strict, and this morning, great news, he got a speeding ticket.

"So, we're going to let him know.

"Mr Tsunoda-san, you've been behaving last night, unfortunately."

Gasly's relationship with his next teammate - Esteban Ocon - is set to be slightly less friendly than what he enjoyed over two seasons with Yuki Tsunoda.

The rivalry between the two French drivers is well-documented and often cited as why Alpine's 2023 driver lineup will inevitably face adversity.

Regardless, Gasly will be forced to use his experience in the last half-decade racing in F1 to demonstrate his calibre at the French squad.

Tsunoda, meanwhile, will be tasked with asserting himself as AlphaTauri's team leader in 2023.

After spending several years learning alongside Pierre Gasly, Tsunoda has an opportunity to make a statement next season.