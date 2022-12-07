Skip to main content
F1 News: Pierre Gasly delivers bad news to Yuki Tsunoda - "He's got a speeding ticket"

F1 News: Pierre Gasly delivers bad news to Yuki Tsunoda - "He's got a speeding ticket"

Gasly and Tsunoda have another memorable interaction.

Gasly and Tsunoda have another memorable interaction.

Pierre Gasly revealed to a seemingly unaware Yuki Tsunoda that he received a speeding ticket - ahead of the duo's final race weekend together at AlphaTauri

The relationship between Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly has become a prominent part of Formula 1's online culture, as the two drivers have developed a very strong chemistry. 

Pierre Gasly's final race weekend with Tsunoda was the final page of his time in the Red Bull setup as he looks to establish himself with Alpine next season. 

Tsunoda will aim to lead AlphaTauri next season in Gasly's absence, with the 22-year-old's career in Formula 1 likely dependent on finishing ahead of Nyck de Vries.

In any case, this lovable duo had another amusing interaction ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Here is Pierre Gasly's summary of the situation:

"So I'm going to announce the very bad news for Yuki. He was our driver coming back from the restaurant yesterday. 

SI202211100443_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"And I told him, don't go too fast. They are strict, and this morning, great news, he got a speeding ticket. 

"So, we're going to let him know. 

"Mr Tsunoda-san, you've been behaving last night, unfortunately."

Gasly's relationship with his next teammate - Esteban Ocon - is set to be slightly less friendly than what he enjoyed over two seasons with Yuki Tsunoda. 

The rivalry between the two French drivers is well-documented and often cited as why Alpine's 2023 driver lineup will inevitably face adversity. 

Regardless, Gasly will be forced to use his experience in the last half-decade racing in F1 to demonstrate his calibre at the French squad. 

Tsunoda, meanwhile, will be tasked with asserting himself as AlphaTauri's team leader in 2023. 

After spending several years learning alongside Pierre Gasly, Tsunoda has an opportunity to make a statement next season. 

SI202211201885_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly delivers bad news to Yuki Tsunoda - "He's got a speeding ticket"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
vettel sebastian
News

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel receives Lifetime Achievement Award

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M314683 (1)
News

F1 News: George Russell uninterested in Hamilton comparisons  - "I'm not going to celebrate finishing P4"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211130429_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Sprint race locations for the 2023 season revealed

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
mick at canada
News

F1 News: Mick Schumacher reveals setup struggles at Haas

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
magnussen brazil
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner sets out "big goals" for Haas to achieve in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211191165_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner describes Daniel Ricciardo's "stupid" decision to leave Red Bull

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M312435
News

F1 News: George Russell Relives His Legendary Mercedes Debut

By Lydia Mee