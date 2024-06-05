F1 News: Pierre Gasly Hints At Alpine Contract Decision In 'Coming Weeks'
While Alpine has confirmed the departure of Pierre Gasly's teammate Esteban Ocon at the end of the year, the former's own trajectory remains under wraps. The French driver broke his silence on the matter in a recent media interaction in Monaco.
Questions have been raised following the confirmation that Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of the season about what Gasly will decide for his future as his contract is also due to expire this year. Speaking to the media in Monaco, the French driver explained, as quoted by PlanetF1:
“I don’t want to expand too much, because it’s too easy to be taking things out of context, but we all aware of the situation with the driver market.
“For the time being, I don’t have anything to announce, and you guys will know when there will be something to announce but obviously, you guys are aware of what’s going on."
Gasly also conveyed his commitment to influencing improvements within his team:
“I’m obviously looking and pushing the guys in all the different areas that I can as the driver because the target is common for all of us.
“No-one’s enjoying the position we are in at the moment, but I must say, I’m seeing that motivation."
Delving into the future, Gasly hinted at ongoing developments which could potentially shape his decisions. He continued:
“I’m seeing that reaction, I’m seeing definitely a positive attitude in a tough situation for all of us.
“Obviously, I like to fight for better positions, so I guess time will tell in the coming weeks and coming months on what we’re doing with the findings we’re having in the wind tunnel, and the decisions we’re going to take about these car concepts.”