F1 News: Pierre Gasly spends his first day with Alpine

Pierre Gasly has completed his first day and seat-fitting with Alpine F1, ahead of a significant winter for the Enstone-based team.

The 26-year-old's move to Alpine was one of the major talking points from this summer's transfer market, with Gasly now taking a crucial step in his career.

After spending most of his career at Red Bull's second team, Gasly will look to assert himself alongside fellow countrymen Esteban Ocon next season.

Tomorrow will be the Abu Dhabi post-season test, where several drivers will have the chance to acclimatise themselves with their new teams ahead of 2023.

Gasly will look to maximise his time with Alpine ahead of the winter break as the team works to build upon finishing an impressive 4th in the Constructors' standings.

Alpine's next objective will be to close the gap to the top three teams - potentially fighting for podium finishes on a relatively consistent basis.

It remains unclear whether the French squad can escape from the midfield in 2023, but Alpine is certainly one of the better-equipped outfits in the midfield pack.

Still, despite the promise next season brings, Gasly is grateful for his time at AlphaTauri:

"I know that I am a better driver today because of them, and I am so grateful for all these achievements.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone I've worked with, they've done a tremendous job.