F1 News: Pierre Gasly Takes Penalty For Hungarian Grand Prix
Pierre Gasly will begin the race not from the grid, but from the pit lane, due to stringent penalties linked to replacement of parts.
During Qualifying, Gasly didn't bode too well, placing 20th, which already set the stage for a tough race day. Alpine, looking to seize this moment to minimize loss, chose this time to introduce new engine components, specifically the Energy Store and Control Electronics. Due to Formula 1's regulations regarding part replacements, not only under parc ferme, but also when taking more than the approved number of parts permitted in a single season as they have done with his Control Electronics, this adjustment means Gasly will start his race from behind all others.
This strategy by Alpine reflects a tactical resignation to the immediate hurdles in favor of potential long-term gains. Starting at the back already, the impact of the penalty is somewhat mitigated—though it’s clearly far from an ideal start for Gasly, who joined Alpine hoping to make substantial inroads in this season’s championships.
The official report from the FIA stated:
The following driver is using a new energy store (ES) for the remainder of the Competition:
The energy store used by Pierre Gasly is the third (3) of the two (2) new energy stores allowed for the 2024 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
The following driver is using a new control electronics (CE) for the remainder of the Competition:
The control electronics used by Pierre Gasly is the fourth (4) of the two (2) new control electronics allowed for the 2024 Championship season and this is not in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
The PU elements have been replaced without the approval of the FIA technical delegate, this not being in conformity with Article 40.3 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations. Therefore car number 10 should now be required to start the race from the pit lane according to Article 40.9 of the 2024 Formula One Sporting Regulations.
On the other side of the paddock, Yuki Tsunoda's drama unfolded during the third qualifying session when he collided with the wall. Despite this setback, the quick and efficient work by the RB crew meant the car was repaired in time without any ensuing penalties for component changes. Tsunoda will thus start from a more favorable 10th position on the grid, directly behind his teammate Daniel Ricciardo.