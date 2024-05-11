F1 News: Pierre Gasly to Pay Touching Tribute to Ayrton Senna at Imola
Pierre Gasly plans to honor Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna with a special helmet at the upcoming Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola. This tribute coincides with the 30th anniversary of Senna’s tragic accident at the same venue.
The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this year holds profound significance as the motorsport community marks 30 years since the loss of Ayrton Senna, one of the most celebrated drivers in Formula 1 history. In a poignant homage to the Brazilian icon, Alpine's Pierre Gasly will don a helmet inspired by Senna's iconic design during the race weekend.
Senna, who passed away in a tragic accident during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix at Imola, was remembered not only for his extraordinary driving skills but also for his humanitarian efforts through the Instituto Ayrton Senna. The organization continues to support educational programs for underprivileged children in Brazil. Once the race weekend is over, Gasly will be auctioning off the Senna-inspired helmet with the proceeds going to the charity.
Gasly revealed the news to social media, posting:
"I’m going to pay tribute to one of the best F1 drivers of all time in Imola / one of my idol. I’ll be wearing a special Senna helmet design to remember Ayrton’s legacy.
"He was a huge inspiration since my first days karting and I had the chance and privilege to drive his first ever F1 car (a Toleman 1984) in Silverstone couple of days ago.
"It was an incredible experience and feeling to be sat in his car with this special helmet. It was such a unique feeling to get a taste of what it was like back in the days, just a man and his machine. A feeling and a day I won’t forget. Thanks to all the people who made it possible.
"This helmet will also be sold at auction after the race by @f1authentics and the money raised will go to @institutoayrtonsenna to support children’s education back in Brasil. Next race will be special."
Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel will also be making a return to the sport to drive Ayrton Senna's iconic McLaren MP4/8 during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend in another celebration of the Brazilian driver.