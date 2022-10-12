F1 News: Pierre Gasly's Alpine salary to match Fernando Alonso's previous wages

Skip to main content
New information has emerged about Pierre Gasly's contract with Alpine as the Frenchman prepares to join the French squad in 2023. 

After several seasons in the midfield with Alpha Tauri, Gasly now has the opportunity to join Alpine as they look to develop and fulfil their potential as a manufacturer team. 

According to the French outlet sportune.20minutes.fr, Gasly will earn approximately €15 million per season, a similar figure to what the departing Fernando Alonso was earning at the Enstone squad. 

This figure is consistent with previous developments, as Sky F1 reported that Alpine was forced to pay Red Bull £10 million to release the Frenchman from his existing contract.

Gasly is therefore expected to receive a notable pay increase at Alpine, which will give him one of the more lucrative salaries on the F1 grid. 

Regarding the length of his contract, Alpine confirmed in their official statement that the 26-year-old joined the team on a multi-year deal. 

More specifically, sportune.20minutes.fr reports that Gasly has signed a two-year contract with the option for an extension until 2025.

This description would make Gasly's deal a 2+1 year contract, the length that Fernando Alonso wanted in order to stay with the team. 

Further details about the Frenchman's deal are unknown, though Alpine has surely learned its lessons after the disastrous handling of Oscar Piastri's deal over the summer. 

Regardless, Pierre Gasly will be expected to match the efforts of his teammate Esteban Ocon, who also has a multi-year deal with the team. 

There has been plenty of speculation about the potential friction between the two french drivers, with their rivalry in junior categories now well documented. 

Otmar Szfanuaer has expressed his confidence that Ocon and Gasly will form a strong partnership next season, highlighting their combination of speed and youth. 

Whilst this duo certainly has the potential to reach great results; Alpine must ensure that they manage both drivers effectively if they are to maximise their ability. 

