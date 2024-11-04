F1 News: Pirelli Delivers Verdict After Teams Accused Of Tire Water Trick
After Red Bull alleged that multiple F1 teams had injected water into their tires during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, Formula 1 tire supplier Pirelli launched an investigation to verify the claims. Pirelli concluded its review, confirming that no evidence was found to support the allegations.
Concerns surfaced that certain teams may have developed a method to cool their tires mid-race by injecting water through the valve system. This speculation intensified after moisture was reportedly detected within wheel rims when tires were dismantled after the Marina Bay Grand Prix.
In response, FIA single-seater technical head Nikolas Tombazis reportedly discussed the issue with Pirelli during the Brazilian Grand Prix and supervised tire checks following the sprint race at Interlagos. According to the official scrutineering report, all tires examined post-sprint were found to be in full compliance with regulations, easing any immediate doubts.
Revealing the findings of the investigation, Mario Isola, Pirelli's head of F1 and car racing, told the media:
“I cannot see anything strange from the data we have. I don't have any evidence.
“Obviously, as I said, it's up to the FIA now to decide what to do and to tell us if we can support, because at the end of the day the only thing we can do is to support them.
“If there is anything we can do to check, or to give them advice on a possible situation, we are here to support.
“I'm not aware of any issue, but I heard the story, and I have also tried to understand why it should be done, which now I have an idea. But for the rest, it's all in the hands of the FIA.”
Isola added that while it is easy to inject water into the tires, several factors come into play that affect the tire pressure. He explained:
“How to do that is very easy.
"You have a valve – and you just put water inside.
“But how the system works is a different story. It's basically a thermal effect: heat transfer between the tyre and the rim that should give more consistency or less degradation to the tyre, even if you have worse control of the pressure.
“Obviously, if you have a vapour steam inside the tyre you lose the control of the pressure because you have a pressure that is higher.”
The Pirelli official confirmed that tires are filled with dry air before being issued to teams, and any tampering by adding water would violate a technical directive established several years ago. He added:
“The TD came some years ago when there was a discussion on this.
“There was a discussion also on special gases where it was suggested some teams were changing the gas into the tyre to better control pressure.
“Then someone started to talk about moisture in the tyre, and why we should have more or less.
“We supply the tyres with dry air inside. We have a dryer connected to our system, and they get all the tyres with dry air, as in the regulations.
“In the technical directive, it's written that any modification to this is forbidden, and it's quite clear. But then you have to have a clear evidence if you have a situation like that.”