F1 News: Pirelli Responds to Monaco Complaints - 'The Cars Are So Big!'
Pirelli has recognized the distinct challenges posed by the Monaco Grand Prix, pointing out the difficulties overtaking due to the Formula 1 cars' size relative to smaller machinery, for example, the likes of Formula 3 vehicles. Amidst discussions, there's talk of developing a Monaco-specific tire compound, although testing such innovations remains problematic.
At the heart of the issue is the Monaco track itself, notorious for its narrow streets and sharp turns which severely limit overtaking capabilities. This unique set of challenges significantly influences race strategies, especially in tire management, which is crucial for teams aiming for championship points. Mario Isola, head of motorsport at Pirelli, explained to RACER the complications faced, stressing that they have very little data for Monaco due to them not being able to test there, or anywhere similar to it.
Last weekend saw a critical incident with a first-lap red flag prompting an early mandatory tire change for all drivers. Following this, 15 of the 16 remaining racers completed the event on the hard compound, with George Russell opting for mediums and still not having to pit. Despite utilizing the softer available compounds, Pirelli faces hurdles in developing a tire exclusively for Monaco due to the lack of similar tracks for adequate testing. Responding to criticisms and calls for better tires for this specific event from the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Mario Isola shared:
“It’s not unrealistic. The only problem is to find a track that is similar to Monaco for testing, because to validate our compounds we always test them on different-severity circuits and obviously Monaco is so unique that we don’t have any other circuit that is comparable."
Isola further highlighted the overtaking dilemma at Monaco, shifting the blame to the size of the cars:
“The problem here is to overtake, and obviously if you cannot overtake then you have to look at track position over the number of pit stops or any other element. Clearly they are limited by the width of the road — they cannot increase it, but the cars are so big… For example we had a very good race with Formula 3, with smaller cars, with lots of overtaking and action, but Formula 3 are smaller and they can do that. With Formula 1 it’s very difficult."
Looking ahead, Pirelli is considering the development of innovative tire solutions, but Isola doubts this will make a difference.
“We know from experience that in this case teams are just managing the pace to extend the run and reduce the number of pit stops. Or you have to oblige them to make a higher number of pit stops but I believe the result could be that they’re going to stop on the same lap and it not really making a difference.”