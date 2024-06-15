F1 News: Politics Pinpointed As Main Reason German Grand Prix Won't Return
The German Grand Prix, a cornerstone in the Formula 1 calendar since 1926, has not found its way back to the schedule since its last appearance in 2019. Discussions about its potential return highlighted significant challenges, primarily political and financial hurdles as detailed in a recent episode of the "Formula For Success" podcast featuring former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock.
Glock elaborated on the current impediments during the podcast hosted by Damon Hill and Eddie Jordan. He commented:
"It's just a poltiical situation at the moment in Germany that the manufacturers don't want to be part of the motorsport anymore because the carbon footprint is a big part of it, and it's the political situation that the government doesn't support any F1 races anymore."
The financial aspect of bringing the Grand Prix back proves to be just as daunting. The Hockenheim circuit, previously a mainstay for the German Grand Prix, faces significant financial challenges. Despite interest from the circuit, the economic feasibility remains a major barrier. Glock continued:
"I have very close contact to Hockenheim, and they would love to do an F1 race, but, you know, if you run out and you do a minus of 20 million, it doesn't make sense. So they need to find a way to get the support, and unfortunately, we don't have the support in Germany at the moment from the government side and from the manufacturers at the end."
The future, while potentially brighter with new private ownership, is still murky. The Hockenheimring has switched hands to a private entity keen on upgrading the facilities, but the necessary financial support remains elusive. Glock added:
"I think we have great facilities to do it. Now, the Hockenheim ring is sold to a private sort of, a private company, and they want to invest a lot of money into the ring and build it up again and make it more sort of attractive. But at the end, we just need financial background in Germany and financial support to host an F1 race.
"If I look back to my time, how much support I had in Germany as a young guy, now the young German kids, they don't have any support in Germany to make their way through to F1, for example. It's impossible at the moment."
Despite the strong representation of German teams like Mercedes and the upcoming Audi team in Formula 1, the absence of the German Grand Prix paints a telling picture of the broader political and financial climate's influence on motorsports. As the sport continues to evolve with a push for sustainability and commercial viability, returning to the historic tracks of Germany might require more than just nostalgia or sporting interest—it necessitates a shift in both public perception and governmental backing.