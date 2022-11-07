Skip to main content
F1 News: Early forecasts predict rain at the Brazilian GP

Potential rain lies ahead in Interlagos.

With the Brazilian GP just days away, the early indications are that rain could feature heavily in the Formula 1 action this weekend. 

The Interlagos Circuit has produced several iconic races over the years, especially during its time as the final race on the F1 calendar. 

Although Brazil is no longer the season finale, its track layout consistently produces exciting overtakes and close racing. 

Alongside this, the unpredictable weather conditions at Interlagos often find a way to shake up the grid. 

There has been a fair share of wets sessions in 2022 so far, with several races (Monaco, Singapore, Japan) experiencing delays before lights out due to the wet conditions.

The Met Office is one of many weather stations forecasting notable amounts of rain throughout the race weekend in Brazil. 

Formula 1's decision to host a Sprint Race at Interlagos means that Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all consist of crucial sessions, further increasing the potential influence of rain this weekend. 

Some fans have grown tired of the delays and uncertainty that rain has led to this season, so reactions to these early forecasts are not entirely positive. 

Still, there is plenty of time for the weather predictions to change, so time will tell how severely - if at all - rain plays a part this weekend. 

F1 News: Early forecasts predict rain at the Brazilian GP

