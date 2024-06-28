F1 News: RB CEO Confirms When Daniel Ricciardo Contract Decision Will Be Made
As Formula 1 draws closer to the summer break, the future of driver Daniel Ricciardo at Visa Cash App RB (VCARB or RB) remains a hot topic. Red Bull Racing and its RB sister team are poised to make crucial decisions about their 2025 driver lineup, specifically regarding Ricciardo and the potential promotion of rising star Liam Lawson. The strategic discussions set for the break will significantly shape the team's future dynamics and strategy.
The attention on Ricciardo's future intensified following Yuki Tsunoda's contract extension with RB for a fifth season, announced at the Canadian Grand Prix. Originally viewed as a likely successor to Sergio Perez, Ricciardo’s uneven performances have instead led to Perez securing a two-year extension with the main team. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson, a 22-year-old New Zealander and RB's current test driver, has impressed the team's management, particularly when he stepped in during Ricciardo's injury layoff in 2023.
RB CEO, Peter Bayer, emphasized the careful consideration being given to the 2025 lineup, underscoring that the team is not rushing its decisions. He explained, as quoted by Autosport:
"We're not in a hurry to take a decision for next year's line-up. We've confirmed Yuki, which was very important for us. And our focus currently is on the car. And [we will] go into the summer break and have a quiet discussion."
Despite the performance review putting Ricciardo under scrutiny, his contributions off the track haven't gone unnoticed. Bayer lauded Ricciardo's role since he replaced Nyck de Vries in mid-2023, particularly highlighting his positive influence and mentorship of Tsunoda. He continued:
"Daniel certainly has helped us tremendously," he explained. "Looking back last year when he joined the team, he brought a whole new energy and spirit into the team and he has been extremely helpful in supporting Yuki.
"Yuki has just stated very recently that he still keeps learning from Daniel. It's part of our job, also as a mission from the shareholders, to develop drivers. And that's what we currently do.
"Liam is part of the team, he's our test driver. He's in the simulator. As most of you know he will be in the TPC [testing a 2022 car in Imola]. But the decision on the second seat will be taken quietly, and we're not in a hurry."
The swirling rumors fuelled by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko’s preference for Lawson over Ricciardo add an additional layer of complexity to the already charged atmosphere, with team principal Christian Horner hinting that a mid-season driver swap has not been ruled out.