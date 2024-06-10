F1 News: RB Handed Late Canadian GP Fine For Yuki Tsunoda Mishap
The Visa Cash RB (VCARB or RB) team faced a €10,000 penalty due to Yuki Tsunoda's late arrival to the National Anthem ceremony ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. This disciplinary action comes after the Media Delegate reported to the FIA stewards that the Japanese driver was conspicuously absent as the anthem played.
The incident prompted a swift investigation by the stewards. They reviewed video evidence that confirmed Tsunoda's late arrival and heard the team's admission that it had faltered in communicating the schedule to their driver. Despite this oversight, the stewards commended Tsunoda for his effort to rectify the situation as quickly as possible once he was aware of the error.
In their detailed verdict, the stewards noted:
"The Stewards received a report from the Media Delegate that the driver of Car 22 [Yuki Tsunoda] was late for the National Anthem. The Stewards reviewed video evidence and determined that the driver was indeed late for the anthem.
"The team stated that they failed to inform the driver about the timing adequately and therefore caused the delay, but it is also the responsibility of the driver to arrive in time. It is noted that the driver, once made aware of his mistake, took every reasonable effort to attend the National Anthem as soon as possible.
"The Stewards acknowledge that attending the National Anthem is an important element of the pre-race procedures and a sign of respect for the host country of the event.
"The Stewards note that the precedents are implying a less severe penalty (reprimand), but feel that escalating the penalty to a fine is appropriate."
Tsunoda went on to finish the race in fourteenth position, whereas, his teammate Daniel Ricciardo crossed the line in eighth position bringing him four points for the team.