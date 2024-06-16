F1 News: Reason Behind Sergio Perez's Issues Revealed by Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, recently detailed several factors contributing to driver Sergio Perez's struggles during the Monaco and Canadian Grand Prix. In a candid discourse, Horner shed light on the unique challenges posed by the RB20, the team's car for this season, especially highlighted during the demanding street circuits like Monaco and Montreal.
At the heart of Perez's issues is the RB20's handling characteristics over street circuits, specifically in the way it absorbs kerbs and bumps. During the Monaco Grand Prix, these issues were prominently problematic, significantly affecting Perez’s performance. The situation was exacerbated at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, where, contrasting dramatically with teammate Max Verstappen who clinched his 60th career victory, Perez suffered considerably. His weekend was marred by a disappointing qualifying session, finishing 16th, which laid the groundwork for what culminated in a race-ending crash after a spin that damaged his car's rear wing, marking his second consecutive DNF.
Horner elaborated on the differential adaptability between his drivers, noting: "I think he obviously struggles with when the car isn't behaving well, he struggles more to adapt. It perhaps takes him longer." This intrinsic challenge seems to pitch Perez at a disadvantage, especially in scenarios requiring quick adaptation to suboptimal car behaviour. Horner pinpointed a specific incident in Canada affecting Perez:
“We had an issue in qualifying that contributed a little to it, and plenty for him and the team to look at to get him back into that window as we head back to Europe.”
Despite these setbacks, Horner remains optimistic about Perez's capability and resilience, encouraging a robust comeback:
“Checo just needs to forget Canada 2024 and turn up in Barcelona and bounce back.” Horner's optimism isn't mere reassurance but is underscored by Perez's early-season performances and the crucial role he plays in Red Bull's constructors' championship ambitions. The chief expressed relief over their closest competitors' misfortunes, which inadvertently cushioned Red Bull against a significant loss.
"We were lucky that Ferrari didn’t score any points – they could have taken a lot of points out of us in the constructors’ – so we need him up there scoring as he was in the first four races."
Moreover, Horner discussed technical adjustments aimed at refining the RB20's characteristics to better suit all types of circuits, notably ensuring the car can efficiently manage track abnormalities.
“All of it has to work in tandem, so of course you’re pushing the aerodynamic platform of the car but you want the car to ride curbs."
As Red Bull Racing continues to evolve the RB20, subtle upgrades are on the horizon, focusing on reaching and surpassing the terminal points of current performance capabilities.
“It’s all about iterations and of course you have to look very carefully where you bring your upgrades in through the year. We’re close to the top of the curve, so you get into a law of diminishing returns, but there will be subtle upgrades over the summer months… It’s a ‘possible.’”