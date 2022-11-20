F1 News: Red Bull Achieves Accomplishment Not Reached Since 2018

As the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to take place this weekend, Oracle Red Bull Racing continues to lead the way among all constructors to put the exclamation point on a fantastic season. Red Bull wanted to show the world there season was no fluke as Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez locked out the front row for Sunday.

As if the season wasn't already good enough, Red Bull achieved a front row lock out for the first time since 2018 with Pérez finishing just .04 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc for the second spot. Leclerc finds himself in a tough position as he looks to take a firm lead over Pérez for second place in the drivers standings.

While Leclerc finds his way to take over the second place position, Red Pull Principal Christian Horner gets to sit back and bask in the glory of his team. With no chance for any other constructor to catch Red Bull, it gives Horner just another reason to remain excited for his team (via Paul Hensby, The Checkered Flag).

“It was a great qualifying from the Team, our first front row lockout of the year and first since 2018,” said Horner. “We are tremendously happy with the performance as it gives us an opportunity to end our most successful season in the best possible way.

Even with another impressive day, this isn't a reason for Red Bull to slow down and Horner knows the work ahead.

"We couldn't have asked for a better Saturday, but there is still a lot to do. Now we must focus on converting this into the best possible result tomorrow, ensuring second place in the Championship in Checo."

If the first and second spot lock and dominance of the season has been any indication, chances are Red Bull will finish at the top once again.