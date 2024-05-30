F1 News: Red Bull Advisor Demands Monaco Grand Prix Changes - 'Something Has To Be Done'
The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix was marked primarily by its lack of action, sparking calls from Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko for significant changes to the historic track. Despite a momentary burst of chaos triggered by a red flag shortly after the race began, the day concluded with scant overtaking opportunities, drawing attention yet again to the incompatibility of the narrow street circuit with modern Formula 1 cars.
The Monaco Grand is not only a jewel in the Formula 1 crown but also a crucial part of motorsport history, likened by Marko to Ferrari's iconic status among teams. However, concerns are growing that the legendary race is not keeping pace with the aerodynamics and dimensions of current F1 cars, which hinder competitive racing. Discussions on circuit modifications and strategic changes, such as mandatory tire changes, are now on the table.
The 2024 campaign was notably lackluster post-red flag, with minimal overtaking and a procession-like race quality. In fact, for the first time in F1 history, there was no movement from the top 10 cars of the grid. Helmut Marko expressed his disappointment.
"After the red flag, the Monaco GP was a procession," he said, as quoted by RacingNews365. "But you cannot imagine Formula 1 without Monaco, because this circuit is to circuits what Ferrari is to Formula 1 teams. But something has to be done. The simplest would be to change the circuit and there are already plans and ideas for that."
From a technical perspective, the forthcoming 2026 regulations which suggest lighter and smaller cars could partially address some challenges, but Marko believes these changes might not be enough. He proposed changes in tire management and pit stops should be introduced to add more strategic depth to the race.
"Another option would be, for example, to require two pit stations, or to use all three tire types. This involves some strategy," explained Marko.
Moving forward, the conversation extends beyond technical tweaks to possibly reimagining the circuit's layout or the race format itself. The objective remains to inject more excitement into the race and enhance overtaking opportunities, ensuring the Monaco race weekend continues to thrill fans and challenge drivers.