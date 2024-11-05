F1 News: Red Bull Advisor Fires Shots At Lando Norris - 'See Who The Real Champion Is'
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has fired shots at Lando Norris by saying that the Sao Paulo Grand Prix showed "who the real champion is." The comments arrived after Norris' championship contender, Max Verstappen, secured victory in the wet race after starting from P17.
The Mexico City Grand Prix had brought Norris closer to championship leader Max Verstappen and the Interlagos race weekend started with a mountainous challenge for the Dutchman. He faced a five-place grid penalty for using a sixth internal combustion engine, and a poorly timed red flag in Q2 left him qualifying in P12. With the penalty applied, he was relegated further to P17.
Despite starting from P17, Verstappen made impressive gains in the first ten laps of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, closing in as George Russell led with Lando Norris in second. The race took a critical turn when Norris and Russell pitted, their timing overlapping the end of the safety car period. This call cost them valuable positions, enabling both Alpine cars to surge forward, with Verstappen placed between them in second.
Shortly afterward, a red flag halted the race due to a serious crash involving Williams driver Franco Colapinto, placing Verstappen right behind leader Esteban Ocon. Following the restart, Verstappen swiftly passed Ocon and went on to secure victory with a dominant lead of more than 19 seconds at the finish line.
The three-time world champion's victory has extended his lead over Norris in the Drivers' Standings to 62 points, with only 86 remaining up for grabs over the next three races. This puts the Red Bull driver on the brink of clinching his fourth consecutive title, which he could secure at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in two weeks.
Marko, known for his open opinions, suggested Verstappen proved he was the real champion, triumphing over his opponents after the recent controversies that surrounded him. The 81-year-old told De Telegraaf:
"All this nonsense that has been spread and then this.
"Max was flying.
"He was faultless and we couldn't say that about Lando Norris. Whether this is a giant step toward the title? No, I think this is the title. Here you could see who the real champion is."
Marko then revealed how he won a $100 bet with Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen's race engineer, over the Brazilian GP result. He added:
"With Max's race engineer I had bet that Max would get on the podium.
"Lambiase didn't think so. We put $100 on it, but I said only a podium and no victory.
"Max always wants to do better again."