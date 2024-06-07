F1Briefings

F1 News: Red Bull Advisor Reveals RB20 Upgrade Plan Amid Performance Struggles

Helmut Marko reveals Red Bull's upgrade plan.

Lydia Mee

May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during F1 qualifying for Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
May 4, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen (1) during F1 qualifying for Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

After dominating the early stages of the Formula 1 season, Red Bull Racing faces heightened competition from Ferrari and McLaren. Helmut Marko, Red Bull's motorsport advisor, has shared insights into the team's evolving battle plan in light of recent challenges. Initially, the season appeared to be a smooth sail for Max Verstappen, who clinched five victories in the first eight races. However, the dynamic shifted as Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc each secured wins, complicating the title race considerably.

Marko's reflections on the unfolding season highlight a stark realization within the Red Bull camp. He commented during an interview with Kleine Zeitung:

"We have to focus all our attention on the 2024 world championship title. After three races, it looked so easy. But now it is clear that this is far from the case. That is why we really have to pool all our strengths."

The resurgence of rivals, particularly Ferrari and their star driver, Charles Leclerc, who recently triumphed at the Monaco Grand Prix, has prompted Marko to acknowledge the heightened stakes. He praised Leclerc's progress, saying:

"He has certainly made an incredible step forward and has great self-confidence."

As the season progresses, technical challenges have come to the forefront for Red Bull. Marko revealed the team's cautious approach to updates with a focus on significant enhancements planned for future races.

"We have a problem, we have now finally noticed it. We will see when we find a solution. New parts will not be installed on the car until Barcelona."

The upcoming Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal might see Red Bull benefit from unpredictable weather conditions, which could play to Verstappen's strengths. Marko optimistically noted:

"In changing conditions, Max is a step above all the others. He doesn't need a warm-up phase at all in situations like this."

Published
Lydia Mee

LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News