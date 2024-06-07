F1 News: Red Bull Advisor Reveals RB20 Upgrade Plan Amid Performance Struggles
After dominating the early stages of the Formula 1 season, Red Bull Racing faces heightened competition from Ferrari and McLaren. Helmut Marko, Red Bull's motorsport advisor, has shared insights into the team's evolving battle plan in light of recent challenges. Initially, the season appeared to be a smooth sail for Max Verstappen, who clinched five victories in the first eight races. However, the dynamic shifted as Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Charles Leclerc each secured wins, complicating the title race considerably.
Marko's reflections on the unfolding season highlight a stark realization within the Red Bull camp. He commented during an interview with Kleine Zeitung:
"We have to focus all our attention on the 2024 world championship title. After three races, it looked so easy. But now it is clear that this is far from the case. That is why we really have to pool all our strengths."
The resurgence of rivals, particularly Ferrari and their star driver, Charles Leclerc, who recently triumphed at the Monaco Grand Prix, has prompted Marko to acknowledge the heightened stakes. He praised Leclerc's progress, saying:
"He has certainly made an incredible step forward and has great self-confidence."
As the season progresses, technical challenges have come to the forefront for Red Bull. Marko revealed the team's cautious approach to updates with a focus on significant enhancements planned for future races.
"We have a problem, we have now finally noticed it. We will see when we find a solution. New parts will not be installed on the car until Barcelona."
The upcoming Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal might see Red Bull benefit from unpredictable weather conditions, which could play to Verstappen's strengths. Marko optimistically noted:
"In changing conditions, Max is a step above all the others. He doesn't need a warm-up phase at all in situations like this."