F1 News: Red Bull Advisor Reveals Team Ditching Downforce as 2025 Focus Shifts
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that the team's approach for the 2025 car has shifted from focusing on increasing downforce to prioritizing consistency. The goal is to make the car more predictable for drivers across multiple race weekends, with a wider operating window to make the car dominant on all kinds of circuits and climatic conditions.
In contrast to Red Bull's dominant 2023 season, where it won 21 of 22 races, 2024 saw the team secure less than half that total. Despite a strong start, balance issues with the RB20 F1 car hindered the team's performance, compounded by Sergio Perez's struggles. Max Verstappen also faced significant challenges mid-season, and Red Bull was slow to address the car's balance issues, further impacting its results.
Although Verstappen's seven race wins in the first ten races of the season helped him secure his fourth championship title, Red Bull lost the top two spots in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren and Ferrari. As a result, for 2025, Marko admitted that the team was focused on having a car that worked well on all kinds of circuits under different temperatures. He wrote in his Speedweek column:
“We know what to do.
"This car needs a wider working window, so that it doesn't immediately become unbalanced when there are slight temperature fluctuations or minor technical changes.
“That's exactly what our engineers are working on. Forty points of downforce is good, but four tenths on the stopwatch is what interests me and the drivers. The handling must be predictable for the driver so that he can build up the necessary confidence.”
The 81-year-old advisor acknowledged the presence of a tighter field next season, which will add to the challenges. He added:
“I am sure that we will be facing a close battle at the top next year and that is normal in the last year of a regulation period.
“The field will be closer together.
“It is common practice in Formula 1 to copy successful concepts. And the longer the specifications remain stable, the more similar the cars will become. This automatically increases the level of performance.
“We will give it our all again next year. There will be some changes in the team, as there have been some departures. But we are well positioned and I believe that our team is capable of giving Max a car that will enable him to fight for the world championship again.”
Marko added that the 2025 car will be tailored to Verstappen's preferences, ensuring both its competitiveness and his continued commitment to Red Bull. He said:
“Since we have the fastest and best driver in the field in Max, it is only natural that we take his preferences into account when it comes to developing the car's handling characteristics.
“I am sure that as long as we give him a competitive car, he will stay at Red Bull Racing."