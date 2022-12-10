F1 News: Red Bull and FIA president have a painfully awkward interaction at Prize Giving

The FIA's prize-giving ceremony was not without its awkward moments, with the interaction between Red Bull's Christian Horner and FIA President Ben Sulayem becoming a huge talking point.

Christian Horner was presented with the World Constructors' Championship trophy following a triumphant season for Red Bull in both the drivers' and constructors' standings.

The FIA's President, Ben Sulayem, was the person to present Horner with the trophy in what is normally a very uncontroversial process.

However, in a series of poorly articulated sentences, the FIA President created a somewhat bizarre environment when handing over the Championship trophy.

These are some of Sulayem's quotes after Christian Horner claimed his prize:

"First of all, you deserve the win - if it's the manufacturer, or Max [winning the drivers' standings]...

"One thing you said about Japan [the Championship being decided there]. Japan, you said, was controversial.

"No. The FIA was blamed for the points, but it was not the FIA which made the rules.

"It was the teams that made the rules, and we were implementing it...

"They [Red Bull] deserve the win, everyone who wins deserves it. These are the rules, so well done - I say honestly.

"And [here's to] more wins, also."

It is no secret that the last two years have proved extremely difficult for the FIA, with various controversies surrounding Formula 1 last season.

The 2021 championship finale in Abu Dhabi saw Pandora's box opened, serving as the final act of an already heavily contested campaign.

Whilst Red Bull's victory in 2022 was far more comfortable, it would be inaccurate to suggest there were no moments of contention.

The confusion surrounding how points were awarded in the Japanese GP was one of these, whilst Red Bull's breach of the cost cap proved another damaging moment.

With the 2023 season only months away, both F1 and the FIA will be hopeful of fewer controversies.