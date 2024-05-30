F1 News: Red Bull Chief Applies Pressure To Sergio Perez - 'Need To Not See A Dip'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has emphasized the importance of Sergio Perez improving his performance as the competition with Ferrari and McLaren intensifies. This comes after recent struggles, including a disappointing outing at the Monaco Grand Prix.
As the competition from McLaren and Ferrari increases, the performance of Sergio Perez and his Red Bull team could define the outcome of both the Constructors' and Drivers' championships. Recent races have seen Perez fall off the pace, notably failing to progress beyond the first round of qualifying and crashing on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix. The race around the streets of Monte Carlo saw the Mexican driver drop from the third position in the Drivers' Standings to fifth.
Horner commented on the situation whilst in conversation with Sky Sports F1:
"This weekend's been pretty brutal for him. Obviously, we need to make sure that we've got both cars up there scoring points because we cannot dismiss the threat of Ferrari and McLaren in both championships.
"Checo's first six races he was very strong. He was qualifying on the front row and finishing second and third, and scoring very well.
"We just need to get him back into that position of confidence and not see a dip."
Perez's current contract with the Austrian team is due to expire at the end of the 2024 season. Responding to questions as to whether his recent struggles would prolong contract discussions, Horner stated:
"No, not really. I think that it's more… we'll make a decision in the fullness of time."
Technical issues with the Red Bull RB20 have also been noted by former Aston Martin strategist and current Sky Sports F1 analyst, Bernie Collins. She commented on the Sky Sports F1 podcast:
"Red Bull genuinely lost Monaco and in the last two races [before that] McLaren have been right there with them, with McLaren winning one and Red Bull winning one.
"It is going to be a much tighter fight. Red Bull don't seem that confident going forward and that's really exciting for us watching at home.
"A part of that parcel is the fact that Ferrari have two guys regularly very close together on track and regularly taking good points.
"Those types of things will stand them in stead for the rest of the year and that's where Red Bull really need to start questioning things a little bit because the car on most tracks is still the fastest car, although I appreciate not around Monaco, and the vast majority of the year is ahead of us.
"If McLaren and Ferrari continue to improve then Red Bull are in trouble."