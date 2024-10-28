F1 News: Red Bull Chief Casts Doubt on Sergio Perez's Future Beyond This Grand Prix
The pressure never gives up in Formula 1, as demonstrated recently in Mexico City. The Red Bull team is currently grappling with a series of performance issues involving their driver, Sergio Perez, and his recent struggles in both qualifying and race performance at his home race have cast doubts over his future with the team. Team Principal Christian Horner has openly discussed these concerns, indicating that they might have run out of patience.
Perez's journey in Formula 1 began in the karting circuits of Mexico, progressing through various junior series until making his F1 debut with Sauber in 2011. After stints with McLaren and Force India, Perez found a solid footing at what became Racing Point by 2020, where he achieved his first F1 victory at the Sakhir Grand Prix. Joining Red Bull Racing in 2021, he has played a crucial role in their successful campaign, including victories in several Grands Prix alongside teammate Max Verstappen’s Drivers' Championship wins in 2022 and 2023. But this year, there has been a noticeable dip in his performance.
During the recent Mexican Grand Prix, Perez faced a number of hurdles. Early troubles during qualifying saw him knocked out in Q1. Further compounding these challenges, Perez was penalized for a false start and was involved in an incident with fellow RB driver Liam Lawson, resulting in significant damage to his sidepod. These incidents contributed to a challenging race weekend and amplified existing concerns within the team as the season draws to its crucial moments.
Presently, Red Bull faces intense competition in the Constructors' Championship, sitting third, with rivals McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari in strong contention. The team's standing relies on consistent performances from both drivers, a reality Horner has continually noted.
"As a team, we need to have both cars scoring points," he said. "That is the nature of Formula 1."
Max Verstappen's lead in the Drivers' Championship has diminished to 47 points, with only four races left in the season.
Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, is known for his direct approach and high expectations. He openly addressed concerns about Perez's recent downturn.
“From the team’s perspective we are working with him as hard as we can to try and support him.
“We’ve done everything that we can and we’ll continue to do so in Brazil next weekend, but there comes a point in time that you can only do so much.”
Despite concerted efforts to assist Perez, Horner's comments reflected a burgeoning need for decisive action.
“Look, as I just said, that scrutiny is always going to be there,” he said.
“There comes a point in time that difficult decisions have to be made. We're now third in the constructors' championship. Our determination is to try and get back into a winning position, but it's going to be a tall order over these next four races.”
Perez’s future at Red Bull Racing remains uncertain as the season progresses. While his contract extends through 2025 on a 1+1 basis, Horner has not definitively confirmed whether Perez will continue beyond the forthcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.