F1 News: Red Bull Chief Christian Horner Reacts To Passing Of Team Owner Dietrich Mateschitz

F1 has been devastated by the passing of Dietrich Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull and the Red Bull F1 team. He died aged 78 after a long illness, but many have spoken out about the business giant, singing his praises.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been in the headlines a lot recently because of the cost cap breach by the team, but he took a moment out of the stress to talk about the late Mateschitz:

"It is very, very sad, what a great man. He is one of a kind. What he has achieved and what he's done for so many people around the world is second to none. "So many of us have to be so grateful to him for the opportunities that he's provided, the vision he had, the strength of character. And never being afraid to follow your dreams and chase your dreams. "That's what he did here in Formula 1 proving you can make a difference. And were''re just incredibly grateful for him, everything he's done, everything he's supported us with over the years and so many drivers. "So many team members, so many people in his pitlane owe him so much. 'So as he would have wanted we now head into this Qualifying exactly how he would have wanted it to be. He was passionate about Formula 1 and passionate about the team, and our determination is to go and do the best for him today, and obviously in the race tomorrow.

He continued: