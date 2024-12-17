Red Bull Chief Drops Hilarious Message To Zak Brown After Constructors' Title Win
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's congratulatory message to McLaren at the FIA Awards Ceremony in Rwanda, celebrating its first Constructors' Championship win in 26 years, also revealed his curiosity about the tattoo Zak Brown would get to mark the historic achievement. Horner praised the Papaya outfit for an exceptional season, highlighting its fast car and two talented drivers, which were key to securing the championship.
McLaren didn’t begin the 2024 season with a Constructors' Championship win in mind, but a series of key events in its garage, and Red Bull's mounting problems helped the team achieve the unthinkable this season. Following a dominant 2023 campaign where Red Bull claimed both championships with overwhelming success, the 2024 season began similarly, with Horner’s team securing 7 out of the first 10 races, courtesy of Max Verstappen.
A crucial upgrade package introduced in Miami set the stage for McLaren's success, enabling the team to consistently deliver top-three results in the following races. Red Bull's persistent balance issues with the RB20 F1 car further tilted the advantage in McLaren's favor. The Woking outfit ultimately overtook Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
McLaren's MCL38 F1 car offered enough firepower to Lando Norris to put on a charge against Verstappen in the Drivers' Standings, but the Dutchman managed to extend his lead in the championship and won his fourth title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Red Bull, meanwhile, had already lost the second spot in the championship to Ferrari.
Horner heaped praise on McLaren, applauding the team for its impressive achievements this season. He acknowledged McLaren's ability to get everything right, including a strong driver lineup—something Red Bull lacked due to Sergio Perez's struggles. Horner also playfully expressed curiosity about which tattoo Zak Brown would choose to commemorate the victory. He said:
"I mean, you've got to salute what McLaren have done this year.
"They've done a very, very good job.
"They've had a good car, they've had two great drivers, and they've had an awesome year.
"To win a constructors' world championship is something that is very, very tough to do, and you've got to be impeccable across the year and this year there was some fierce competition.
"You have to congratulate McLaren on the year that they've had this year, and I'm looking forward to seeing what tattoo Zak [Brown] is going to emblazon on himself for a constructors' world championship."