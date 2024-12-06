F1 News: Red Bull Chief Hits Back At Mercedes Team Boss - 'I'd Rather Be A Terrier Than A Wolf'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hit back at Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, saying he would rather be a "terrier than a wolf." The comments arrive after Wolff called Horner a "yapping little terrier."
A clash between George Russell and Max Verstappen from the Qatar Grand Prix weekend has spilled into the offices of their team bosses, as both try hard to defend their drivers. The saga unfolded after Verstappen impeded Russell during the qualifying session, prompting a strong reaction from the Mercedes driver, who allegedly pushed for a penalty, arguing that Verstappen was on the racing line, even though both drivers were not on their fast laps.
Verstappen accused Russell of pushing to have him penalized, with this resulting in a one-place grid penalty on the Sunday. The Dutchman claimed he had lost all respect for Russell. Meanwhile, Horner joined the dispute, reportedly calling Russell "hysterical." Wolff added his own comments after Russell made a serious allegation that Verstappen had threatened to put him on his "f****** head in the wall" as a result of the scene that ensued in the steward's room in Qatar.
The Austrian Mercedes team boss called out Horner for crossing the line by targeting Russell, especially since the clash was between the two drivers, and called him a "terrier" in his statements. Now though, Horner has responded to him by saying:
“I love terriers.
“They're great dogs, I've had four of them. I had a couple of West Highland terriers called Bernie and Flavio.
“The good thing about terriers, they are tremendously loyal. Bernie was an aggressive little dog, he'd go for anybody. Flavio was more chilled out, he probably ate too much as well.
“To be called a terrier, is that such a bad thing? They're not afraid to have a go at the bigger dogs.
“I'd rather be a terrier than a wolf.”
Responding to Wolff's claim that Russell's state of mind was questioned with the "hysterical" remark, the Red Bull chief said:
“Toto is quite dramatic as we all know.
“I wasn’t talking about the psychology of his driver.
“When I was referring to hysterics, I was more referring to the roasting he gave his team when they gave him a set of hards when he asked for a set of mediums and he expressed his displeasure.
“I’d get fined if I was to repeat the language used. Obviously a lot has been said. Toto likes to talk a lot, but that's the way it is.”