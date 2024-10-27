F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reacts to Max Verstappen's 'Harsh' Penalties at Mexican Grand Prix
Christian Horner, Team Principal of Red Bull, has voiced his disapproval over the penalties levied against Max Verstappen during the Mexican Grand Prix. Verstappen, known for his aggressive driving style, was penalized twice — first for forcing rival Lando Norris off the track and then for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.
Horner described the penalties as "harsh," suggesting that the current racing rules lack clarity, particularly when it comes to aggressive driving that blur the lines of acceptability on the track.
"Max did leave the track at Turn Four then at Seven, Lando opened the door very late and both ran off there," Horner explained in response to the incidents that led to Verstappen’s penalties, via Sky Sports F1.
The race unfolded at the Mexico City Grand Prix, with Carlos Sainz of Ferrari clinching victory. Starting from second on the grid, Verstappen managed an impressive start, overtaking the Spaniard in the first turn. However, his lead was short-lived, firstly after Sainz overtook him after a safety car, but also due to a series of penalties that drastically affected his race.
"The problem is, I think we're going to get into very dangerous territory of, at what point is a dive bomb going to be OK?" Horner questioned. "I think, really, the FIA and the drivers need to sit down and decide what is acceptable and what isn't. I thought two 10-second [penalties] was a bit on the harsh side today."
The Red Bull chief is advocating for a more explicit dialogue between the FIA and drivers to refine what is permissible during races. This reflects ongoing debates within Formula 1 regarding the consistency and interpretation of rules around aggressive driving, especially given previous controversies involving Verstappen, such as similar incidents at the United States Grand Prix.
Lando Norris managed to secure a podium finish, coming in second between the Ferrari drivers. His rivalry with Verstappen has been a defining narrative of the 2024 season, with Norris frequently finding himself in contest with the Dutch driver. Following the race, Norris commented on the dangerous driving:
"I was ahead the whole way through the corner. This guy is dangerous. It's the same as last time. I'll be in the wall in a minute."
As Ferrari and McLaren capitalized on their day, Red Bull faced challenges not only with penalties but with their overall pace throughout the race.
"You've always got to play to the rules. We'll look and learn from this race, but more for us today was that we just didn't have the pace. That's where our focus will be in the next five days," Horner conceded.
The results of the Mexican Grand Prix have considerable implications for the constructors' and drivers' championships. Ferrari’s victory, propelled by Carlos Sainz and supported by Charles Leclerc’s efforts, means the Scuderia are now ahead of Red Bull in the Constructor Standings. Meanwhile, Verstappen's setback adds more pressure to the drivers’ championship battle, as every point now becomes crucial as he fends off Lando Norris, and he Charles Leclerc.