F1 News: Red Bull Chief Sends Warning to Red Bull After Charles Leclerc Hits New Level
Charles Leclerc achieved a long-awaited victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, overcoming his previous bad luck at the historic venue. His triumph has not only fulfilled a personal dream but also signaled a potential shift in the Formula 1 championship, narrowing the points gap with leader Max Verstappen. Now, team chief Fred Vasseur has every confidence in his driver, expecting him to only get better as the season builds.
Monaco has always been a challenging circuit for the Ferrari driver, fraught with both mechanical and strategic setbacks that have hindered his performances in the past. However, his 2024 campaign marked a pivotal moment in the Monegasque's racing career as he clinched victory from pole position, turning his once unsuccessful attempts into a glorious achievement on home soil.
Leclerc's successful weekend in Monaco was a testament to his evolution as a racing driver. Ferrari Team Principal, Fred Vasseur, remarked on Leclerc's strong composure throughout the race weekend, a stark contrast to previous years.
"Last year he was a bit nervous, and from the beginning of the weekend he was a bit... this year he was much more relaxed from the beginning. From lap one, he had a fantastic weekend," he told the media in Monaco, as quoted by RacingNews365. This calmer demeanor was crucial, particularly when Leclerc faced an early setback with a plastic bag obstructing his car's front wing during Q1.
"He was always trying, and even when we had the issue in Q1 with the plastic bag in the front wing, losing two or three laps in a row with this, he was able to stay very calm because we could have been out in Q1. But he was very in control from the beginning.
"In the race, it was perhaps the most exciting race of the season [for him], I can imagine. We knew that starting from the red flag we had to do 76 laps with the same set of tyres.
An improvement at Ferrari in strategy also shone through, especially when an early-race red flag necessitated a quick change. Leclerc managed a prolonged stint of 76 laps on the same set of tires, a move Vasseur described as crucial. "We asked him to slow down, and he was perhaps three or four seconds out of the pace at this stage, but he was able to manage the situation," Vasseur explained.
This victory was more than just a race win; it was a cathartic release for Leclerc, who had previously felt the weight of expectations at Monaco. Vasseur highlighted how past pressures had impacted Leclerc:
"He had a kind of weight on the shoulders for years now about the win in Monaco. Sometimes he made small mistakes, like in F2, and sometimes he was unlucky, like in F1 with me at Alfa Romeo when we had a brake failure. But it's not just about Monaco. Probably, for his own self-confidence and for the approach he will have to all the other events, Charles will do a step forward."
The implications of Leclerc's victory extend beyond the personal. It has crucial ramifications for the championship race, as Leclerc now trails Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just 31 points. Red Bull, which showed signs of struggle with the demanding Monaco circuit, now faces increased pressure from a resurgent Ferrari team, and an upcoming race - the Canadian Grand Prix - which could see them struggle still.
"This one [the Monaco victory] will help him a lot. One of the characteristics of winners is that they have the confidence to manage a situation. Even when something happens they have the self-confidence to say, 'Okay, I will manage it next time'.
“From this, again, he will do a step forward, for sure," Vasseur said, putting his confidence fully in his young driver.
Leclerc, overwhelmed by the significance of the win, shared his emotional journey in the post race interview:
"No words can explain that. It's such a difficult race, I think the fact twice I've been starting on pole position and we couldn't quite make it makes it even better in a way. It means a lot, obviously. It's the race which made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver one day.
My dad has given everything for me to be here and it was a dream of ours for me to race here and win here, so it's unbelievable."