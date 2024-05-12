F1 News: Red Bull Confirms Looking at Liam Lawson for Daniel Ricciardo Future Replacement
Red Bull has not ruled out the possibility of reserve driver Liam Lawson replacing Daniel Ricciardo, despite denials of immediate plans. Speculation grows as Ricciardo’s performance continues to fluctuate within the team, but now Helmut Marko has confirmed that while he won't be taking Ricciardo's seat at the upcoming race, instead they "will look at this in the future".
As the Formula 1 circus rolled into Miami, much of the paddock chatter centered on Daniel Ricciardo's turbulent season. The Australian driver, known for his wide smile and early career performance, finds himself in increasingly precarious waters at Red Bull's sister team, RB. Despite a solid performance in the Miami sprint race, questions linger about his future with the team after that weekend's Grand Prix wasn't so successful.
Helmut Marko, Red Bull's ever-candid advisor, weighed in on the swirling rumors in his column for Speedweek.
“Ricciardo delivered a remarkable performance. Fourth place was a sensation and he took the time in the third sector, which consists mainly of slow corners. If you execute this section perfectly you will gain an incredible amount of time. And if you make a mistake, this is punished twice because of the low speed,” said Marko.
Nonetheless, despite the strong showing in the sprint, Ricciardo's overall weekend painted a portrait of inconsistency. The main race saw a stark contrast, with the Australian struggling to replicate his earlier success, eventually bowing out early in the competition—a reflection of a broader struggle to maintain peak form across the season so far.
Amidst this backdrop, speculation has surged regarding Ricciardo's potential replacement. Liam Lawson, a promising reserve driver from New Zealand, has been frequently mentioned as a probable successor after a successful stint under RB's previous branding, AlphaTauri in 2023. Addressing these questions, Marko clarified the team's stance:
“The rumors that Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson at Imola are nonsense. Liam's manager from New Zealand was there, apparently he has certain dreams and these are being announced through some media, including from New Zealand. There is absolutely nothing planned in Imola."
It's not all good news for Ricciardo, though: "But of course, we will look at this in the future."
Lawson’s potential as a replacement stems not just from his reserve status but also from his impressive outings in junior formulas and simulator work for the team. However, the scenario remains complex. Replacing a seasoned driver like Ricciardo mid-season could entail significant risks, but we've seen that Red Bull is rather trigger-happy, and if they're not happy with the performance of their drivers, they'll do something to change that.
Imola will be an important race for the Honey Badger.