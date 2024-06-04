F1 News: Red Bull Confirms Sergio Perez's Future With Contract Update
Red Bull Racing has officially announced the extension of Sergio "Checo" Perez’s contract, securing the Mexican driver’s services until the end of the 2026 season.
During his tenure with Red Bull, Checo has amassed impressive stats including five race wins, 29 podium finishes, and three pole positions, making him an integral figure in the team’s strategy. Notably, he secured the first-ever pole position by a Mexican driver in F1, and his resilience on critical race days has resulted in him being branded “King of the Streets” and the “Mexican Minister of Defence.”
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner commented on the contract extension:
“Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2024 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo. Continuity and stability are important for the Team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the Team in the Championship last year.
"Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China. The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.
"Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the Team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year.”
Sergio Perez also commented:
“I am really happy to commit my future to this great Team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track. I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this Team’s great history for two more years.
"Being part of the Team is an immense challenge, and one I love. We have a great challenge this year and I have full trust in the whole Team that the future is bright here and I am excited to be part of it. I want to thank everyone for all the trust they are putting in me, it is a lot and I want to pay it back with excellent results on track, and off track. I think we have a lot of work to do, we have a lot more Championships to win together.”