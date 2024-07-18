F1 News: Red Bull Data Reveals Eye-Opening Difference Between Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez
Red Bull's chief engineer Paul Monaghan revealed how the team's crucial data shows Max Verstappen's marginal gains on each corner that make up to half a second lead on average over his teammate Sergio Perez.
The comparison of the two Red Bull drivers is often a hot topic for many, considering the contrast in performance. For instance, it becomes quite evident that Perez hasn't yet secured a Grand Prix victory this season, while Verstappen has won seven races.
Verstappen leads the championship with 255 points, while the Mexican driver is in the sixth position, trailing by a massive 137 points, despite both drivers racing the same car.
During an appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Monaghan provided the following analysis:
“I wouldn’t want to be rude to Checo, and he may well bite my head off if he was sat here, but I’d say, in general, Max is a little bit quicker than Checo.
“For me, that’s not a controversial statement. Checo may well be most upset with me. Half a second, on average.
“Let’s say most circuits have 20 corners, look at that as an increment per corner. It is minute, the difference, per corner. Maybe he pulls half a tenth in one corner? It borders on trivial, yet it adds up through a lap. Just to get to that little bit more.
“[Max] gets to the limit and stays that little bit closer to it, and doesn’t massively overstep it in qualifying when you overdrive the thing. If that’s the difference, then the average comes out as a number at the end. If that’s the objective measurement, so be it. I think there’s a little bit more to it, perhaps, but he’s pretty good, isn’t he?”