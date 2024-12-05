F1 News: Red Bull 'Doing Their Utmost To Get Horner Out' According To Driver
A heated exchange has erupted between George Russell and Max Verstappen. The conflict, stemming from a contentious incident during the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying session, has taken a turn with accusations flying in all directions and Russell claiming that Red Bull are "trying their utmost to get Horner out."
After the Qatar Grand Prix qualifying session, Verstappen received a one-place grid penalty for driving too slowly on a cool-down lap, impeding Russell. The penalty cost Verstappen the pole position, which was then claimed by Russell. The incident seemed to have ignited Verstappen's ire, leading to a verbal outburst against Russell. “I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard,” Verstappen said to the media at the time.
Russell did not take the accusations lightly, revealing private threats allegedly made by Verstappen. The Red Bull driver reportedly threatened Russell with an intentional crash, saying, according to Racer.com:
“I find it all quite ironic seeing as Saturday night he said he was going to purposefully go out of his way to crash into me and ‘put me on my f****** head in the wall’.
“So to question somebody’s integrity as a person, while saying comments like that the day before, I find is very ironic, and I’m not going to sit here and accept it.
“People have been bullied by Max for years now, and you can’t question his driving abilities. But he cannot deal with adversity. Whenever anything has gone against him – Jeddah ’21, Brazil ’21 – he lashes out. Budapest this year, the very first race the car wasn’t dominant, crashing into Lewis, slamming his team…
“For me, those comments on Saturday night and Sunday were totally disrespectful and unnecessary. Because what happens on track, we fight hard, that’s part of racing. What happens in the stewards’ room, you fight hard, but it’s never personal. But he’s taken it too far now.”
Beyond the immediate driver rivalry, the situation has broader implications for Verstappen's team, Red Bull Racing. Russell suggested this instability might have roots extending to team dynamics, noting Verstappen's harsh criticism after underperformance, mentioning:
“I admire his on-track battles, and when he’s hard and aggressive. But what we saw in the end of the season in ’21 or what we saw in Mexico with Lando, they weren’t hard, aggressive maneuvers. They were ‘do or die. I’m willing to take this guy out’. Which I don’t think is the way we should go racing.
“I honestly just want to set the record straight, to be honest. Because it’s just a total double standard that he has for the regulations, and just thinking that he is above everybody else.
“So it’s not me trying to assert my leadership style or anything. It’s just somebody has come out and said that I’m a two-faced motherf****r, and he’s entitled to his own opinions. But coming out and saying that publicly, and slamming me publicly, I’m just not going to accept it, and I’m going to tell people what the reality was.
“He pushes himself to the absolute limit week in, week out, and in 95 percent of the scenarios, that is incredible to see, and I respect him for that 95 percent. But there have been incidents that have gone unpunished. Maybe that is why he thinks he can get away with murder. But that is not the world we live in, and actions have consequences.
“It can’t just keep going on like that. For me, it’s interesting, this whole regard with him and his own team,” he said. “They’re doing their utmost to get Horner out of Red Bull, but at the very first race that he wasn’t competitive, he was absolutely slamming his team, and I know for a fact the week after, a quarter of his engineering team were sending their CVs to Mercedes, to McLaren, to Aston.
“So I don’t respect somebody who doesn’t appreciate those who have given him the chance to perform, because these last 12 races, he has had a car that is of normal competitiveness, and he’s been in the fight the same way as myself, Lewis (Hamilton), Charles (Leclerc), Carlos (Sainz), Lando and (Oscar) Piastri have been. And that’s how it should be.
“I feel like we all need to lead by example here. He’s the biggest, most successful guy in the sport for the last couple of years. He can do what he wants in his own business, but when he starts throwing comments around like he did on Sunday night about me, I’m not just going to sit there and accept it.”