F1 News: Red Bull Drives Fans Crazy With New Livery Tease - "Blank Canvas"

Fans are calling for a specific livery to be used.

Red Bull has driven fans wild with cryptic social media post hinting at a potential change in livery for the upcoming 2023 season.

Since the Austrian team joined the grid in 2005, they have kept the same colour scheme and have only made minor changes to the livery from season to season. However, the team posted to social media that 2023 is a "blank canvas".

The team posted:

"2023 - A blank canvas"

The team haven't given anything away with the design of the new car as the photos is of an older model in a plain why design. The only addition to the design is the Red Bull logo on the air intake.

Some fans responded calling for an all-new livery, whilst others were refusing to get their hopes up as the team has teased this previously but then gone back to the usual design. One fan wrote:

"Every year we look forward to that and every year we are disappointed"

There were a lot of fans calling for the team to go back to the one-off livery they used at the Turkish Grand Prix in 2021 as a tribute to Honda, which was mainly white rather than the navy blue. One fan commented:

"bring back the white livery please"

Other fans were calling for the team to incorporate a tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz in the design. The founder of Red Bull passed away just before the team won the 2022 constructors' championship, which they dedicated to him. One fan responded:

"I hope to see a Red Bull car this year where the livery pays homage to Dietrich Mateschitz."

The Red Bull car launch is set for the 3rd February at an event in New York, ahead of the 2023 season which kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 3rd - 5th March.

