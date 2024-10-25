F1 News: Red Bull Hands Yuki Tsunoda RB20 Test Amid Battle for 2025 Seat
Yuki Tsunoda will take the wheel of the Red Bull RB20 during the end-of-season Formula 1 Abu Dhabi test after multiple requests from the Japanese driver as he fights for a spot with the Austrian team in 2025. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has confirmed the news, as reported by Motorsport.com.
Yuki Tsunoda's journey within the Red Bull family has been backed by Honda. Despite having already completed four full seasons with VCARB—Red Bull's sister team—Tsunoda has faced challenges landing a test run in a main Red Bull car. Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation, has been a vocal advocate for this opportunity.
Horner has responded to the request from Watanabe as well as the calls from Tsunoda. He explained:
“Yuki is a member of the junior team, and it's something that we have discussed with Honda," Horner explained.
"He will test the car at the tire test following the conclusion of the season, and it's something that has been agreed for quite some time.
"It will again be good to give him a run, and get the opportunity to work with Red Bull Racing engineers and see how he performs in a Red Bull Racing car."
This opportunity comes as speculation about Sergio Perez’s future with Red Bull increases. There have been numerous rumors that the team is considering Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda as possible replacements of the Mexican driver for next year. Addressing these rumors, Horner added:
"As I mentioned earlier, Checo has a contract for next year, so he's currently our driver for 2025.
"Obviously there is a seat available at VCARB, but they're all Red Bull Racing drivers that are on loan.
"We have the benefit of time to sit down with Laurent [Mekies, RB team principal] and Peter [Bayer, RB CEO] and look at all the options."
Perez commented on bis season during the press conference in Mexico, stating:
"I know I've had a terrible season, a very difficult one.
"It started really well but it's been really, really difficult. If I get a strong result [this weekend] it can definitely change my season massively in terms of personal feeling. So I'm really up for it."
He added:
"Momentum in Formula 1 is very important, you just put the car on track and you know everything is working and you are so further ahead of the people who put the car on track and have a lot of problems," said Perez, who has won six grands prix in his 13-year career.
"I think it's the same for everyone. But I also know how this sport works and it's all about your last race.
"I got a good one in Baku but it didn't work out. If I get a good one here then my season here can definitely take a U-turn. The most important [thing] is we are able to feel comfortable with the car... at the moment we are just not able to unlock the full potential of the car.
"We come to the weekends trying a lot of things every weekend and so it makes the whole grand prix a lot more difficult."