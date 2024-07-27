F1 News: Red Bull Held Crucial Max Verstappen Meeting - 'Mood Is A Bit Tense'
Following a challenging weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull Racing facilitated a crucial meeting to address visible tensions within the team. Christian Horner, the team principal, convened this meeting involving champion driver Max Verstappen, his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase (GP), and Pierre Wache.
The need for this meeting stemmed from Verstappen's open disappointment over recent upgrades to the Red Bull RB20, which he criticized for not meeting expectations. This dissatisfaction peaked during the Hungarian Grand Prix when a series of on-track frustrations, including a demand to yield position to Lando Norris and a collision with Lewis Hamilton, led Verstappen to finish in fifth place—a result that fell short of the team's and his own high standards.
Verstappen did not shy away from expressing his feelings, both during the race and in subsequent public statements. The three-time champion commented to the media, as quoted by Planet F1:
“My opinion is that it needs to be said at the time… That’s how it goes, we are very open-minded, and we are very critical with each other as a team. And that’s been working for us very well, so I don’t expect that to change.
“That’s our approach, I think it’s important that you can be critical because, in this world that we’re living now, I feel that a lot of people can’t take criticism anymore like it used to be. And I don’t want to end up like that.”
According to De Telegraaf, Horner put together the meeting on Thursday evening. The report states that Verstappen has confirmed he will continue to communicate with the team in the same manner.
Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, acknowledged the palpable tension but noted improvements post-discussion. He explained to Kleine Zeitung:
“The mood is a bit tense.
“It escalated and started with the fact that he felt he should not have given up his position after Turn One. Then one thing led to another.
“The two of them sat down together and discussed it.”