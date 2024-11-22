F1 News: Red Bull Hits Major Roadblock at Las Vegas Grand Prix and a Fix Isn't Possible
The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix could be a difficult one for Red Bull Racing as the team has realized they haven't got the right rear wing setup for the low downforce Vegas track. This shortfall reared its head in the opening practice sessions, where Red Bull's drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, found themselves struggling to keep pace.
During FP2, Verstappen and Perez finished in uncharacteristically low positions, P17 and P19, respectively. Their RB20 was slower by approximately 7 km/h on the straights compared to the timesheet leaders such as Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, translating to a time loss of around six-tenths of a second per lap—a year's difference in the world of F1.
Acknowledging the issue, Helmut Marko, senior, is clearly annoyed at the faux pas.
"We don't have another rear wing, a smaller rear wing, as we see it on our competitors. It would be more helpful, for sure."
This issue has been evidently influenced by the financial constraints imposed by the cost cap regulations in the sport. Unlike some of their rivals, Red Bull opted not to develop a dedicated low-drag rear wing for circuits like Las Vegas or Monza, focusing their budget allocations elsewhere, a decision previously noted by Verstappen.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix, the newest addition to the F1 calendar, requires a unique aerodynamic setup due to its street circuit nature, which includes a segment of the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Here, a low-drag configuration is vital for maximizing straight-line speed, but Red Bull's current RB20 setup struggles to maintain the performance here that we have seen previously.
This situation comes at a critical time for the young Dutchman as Verstappen is vying for his fourth consecutive F1 drivers' title. The setbacks in Las Vegas have thrown a wrench into Red Bull's championship plans, pointing to a potential extension of the title fight to the Qatar Grand Prix if Verstappen can't maintain his points lead over Lando Norris.
Verstappen isn't happy this weekend, with him describing the level of traction as "driving on ice", as the track's dusty and cold conditions further exacerbate the RB20's struggles. For a team accustomed to dominating standings, these hurdles confront them with a stark reality: the season's success is at risk.