F1 News: Red Bull Insider Reveals Issue Behind Performance As McLaren Excels
The 2024 Formula 1 season has seen a huge transition in the balance of power, with McLaren emerging as a formidable challenger to Red Bull's long-standing dominance in the ground effect era. Helmut Marko has outlined where the team is going wrong, blaming the lack of performance on a "lack of alignment between simulation and reality."
McLaren's remarkable turnaround has been the story of the season. After a slow start, the team introduced a substantial upgrade package at Zandvoort, which has catapulted them to the front of the grid. Lando Norris has been particularly impressive, securing multiple victories and consistently outperforming Red Bull and the team's driver Max Verstappen in recent Grands Prix.
The Milton Keynes squad's early-season dominance has seemingly evaporated, with the team struggling to maintain their performance advantage. Marko has admitted that they "need to improve significantly". The team's lead in both championships has been drastically reduced, with McLaren now ahead in the constructors' standings by 41 points.
"In Singapore, Lando Norris showed strong speed and reduced his deficit to Max Verstappen to 52 points. In the constructors' championship, McLaren has extended its lead over Red Bull Racing to 41 points. We need to improve significantly to turn things around and I am optimistic that we will be stronger again in Austin."
Marko has identified two critical factors for Red Bull's recovery. First, the RB20 currently operates effectively only within a narrow performance range. Expanding this window will be crucial for consistent performance across various track conditions. Second, Red Bull needs to find more raw pace to compete with McLaren's recent performance gains.
"As soon as Max starts winning races again, Sergio Pérez usually steps up and then the whole situation looks completely different."
The disconnect between simulation and on-track performance has been a significant issue for Red Bull.
"Performance has to be demonstrated on the track, not just in the simulation. In the past, the lack of alignment between simulation and reality was one of the reasons why we were led in the wrong direction."
With the upcoming race in Austin, Red Bull is optimistic about their chances of turning the tide. However, McLaren's recent form and the resulting points gap in both championships mean that the pressure is firmly on Red Bull to deliver substantial improvements quickly. The team has a large upgrade planned for the American
As the season enters its final stages, the battle between McLaren and Red Bull promises to be one of the most exciting since 2021.