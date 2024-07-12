F1 News: Red Bull Insider Speaks Out On Sergio Perez Contract Break Clause
Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez has experienced a significant dip in form following his recent contract extension, a situation which has not only raised eyebrows but has also initiated serious discussions about his future with the reigning Constructors' Champion.
In a revealing statement, Helmut Marko, Red Bull motorsport advisor, confirmed the existence of a performance clause in the Mexican driver's contract. This clause provides the team with the option to terminate the agreement should Perez's results fail to meet the set team standards.
The beginning of the season saw Perez starting strong, but his performance waned dramatically after the Miami Grand Prix. Marko commented to OE24, as quoted by GP Blog:
"We need to make sure Perez regains his normal form."
It is believed the clause compares his achievements against those of his teammate, Max Verstappen, potentially allowing Red Bull to end the contract if Perez trails Verstappen by more than 100 points before the season's summer break.
Marko also shed light on the factors contributing to Perez's downturn, suggesting a mix of adverse luck and psychological impacts. He added:
"With all the bad luck he has had, he is also mentally damaged."
When questioned about the continuity of Perez's tenure with Red Bull, Marko responded:
"Almost all top drivers have performance clauses in their contracts.
"What is certain in Formula 1?"
As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Perez to see if he can overcome the challenges and secure his position at Red Bull. The Mexican driver currently sits in sixth position in the Drivers' Standings with 118 points, compared to Verstappen who is leading with 255 points. There are just two more races before the summer break for Perez to turn his performance around - the Hungarian and Belgian Grands Prix.