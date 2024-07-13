F1 News: Red Bull Insider Worried For Team - 'At A Loss'
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has expressed uncertainty about Red Bull's performance at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix. Acknowledging the impressive comebacks of Mercedes and McLaren, he remarked that predicting outcomes this season is difficult, rhetorically asking: "What is normal this season?"
Compared to the 2023 season, where Red Bull enjoyed near-total dominance with victories in all but 2 of the 21 Grands Prix, the current season tells a different story. Despite Red Bull's spectacular early-season performances, the formidable challenge posed by Ferrari, coupled with the resurgence of McLaren and Mercedes, has significantly shaken its stronghold.
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has openly acknowledged that the team is experiencing a phase of diminishing returns, which largely explains their current performance. Max Verstappen has secured 7 victories out of the 12 Grands Prix so far, resulting in a win rate of 58%, a notable dip from the previous season's dominance. His teammate Sergio Perez on the other hand, is enduring challenges to finish within the points and is yet to win a race.
Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Helmut Marko was confident of a Red Bull victory, but the outcome proved otherwise. As a result, he is now cautious about making predictions for the upcoming Hungarian campaign. Given the team's "ups and downs" and the uncertainties that have plagued this season, Marko acknowledges that this season is going to be a significant challenge. Speaking on the matter, he told Oe24:
"It won't be that easy. We didn't have the fastest car in Silverstone. We have one problem if not several. But as long as we extend our lead in every race, it'll be fine."
Marko believes the cool temperatures at Silverstone favored Mercedes. However, the forecast for Hungary predicts a scorching 33 degrees Celsius or higher throughout the weekend, which could pose to be challenging for the W15 at the Hungaroring. Despite this, he remains hesitant to bet on the outcome. He added:
"They usually struggle in the heat. But what is normal this season? We're experiencing such ups and downs that we're sometimes at a loss."