F1 News: Red Bull Loses Key Director To New Rival Team
Red Bull Racing has officially announced the departure of Jonathan Wheatley who is set to take on the role of Team Principal at Audi's burgeoning Formula 1 team in 2026. Wheatley, who has been with Red Bull for over 18 years, and contributed significantly as both Team Manager and Sporting Director, will leave behind a legacy marked by multiple championship wins.
Team Principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, praised Wheatley's long-term contributions, stating, as quoted by Planet F1:
"It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years. His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championship, first as Team Manager and latterly Sporting Director will forever be a marker in our Team history."
Wheatley will continue in his role at the Austrian team until the conclusion of the 2024 season, supporting the team's efforts to defend the World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ Titles once more, before going on gardening leave. Horner outlined the planned transition, noting:
"Jonathan will remain in his position until the end of the 2024 season, as the Team seek to defend both our World Drivers’ and World Constructors’ Titles successfully. A period of guarding leave will follow in 2025.
"Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan. Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the Team. We will announce a new Team structure in the coming weeks."
Wheatley will serve as the team principal for the Audi Formula 1 team. This comes after former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto was confirmed as the German team's Chief Technical Officer. Audi is set to join the Formula 1 grid in 2026 when it takes over Sauber and has already confirmed part of it's driver line-up with Nico Hulkenberg joining Sauber in 2025 on a multi-year contract. Sauber/Audi is yet to announce the second driver. Current Sauber drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas are both contracted until the end of the current season.
Wheatley's exit had previously been speculated this season after Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey announced his exit from the team after the first quarter of 2025. Newey is yet to confirm where he will go to next, if anywhere at all, but has been linked to Williams, Aston Martin, and Ferrari.