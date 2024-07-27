F1 News: Red Bull Makes Big Overnight Change To RB20
Red Bull implemented overnight modifications to its RB20 for higher downforce after analyzing data from both free practice sessions on Friday. This led to the introduction of a new rear wing, which was seen on Max Verstappen's car on Saturday morning.
As teams showcase aerodynamic configurations at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, it emerged that Red Bull will run a rear wing setup similar to that of its direct rival McLaren. The team experimented with an even skinnier configuration on Max Verstappen's car during Free Practice 2.
It was evident that the McLaren team was running with more downforce than Red Bull, possibly explaining the two-tenths gap between Verstappen and Lando Norris. Consequently, Red Bull opted to make significant adjustments to its rear wing before Saturday's sessions.
During FP3, the Milton Keynes outfit aimed to evaluate the impact of the new wing. However, assessing its full potential proved challenging in the wet conditions, despite Verstappen topping the time charts in a session that was cut short due to Lance Stroll's significant crash.
During the media day on Thursday, Verstappen was asked if the RB20's rear wing could be a decisive factor at Spa-Francorchamps. He said:
"I don’t know. I haven't even looked into the rear wing of the others. You always go off from your own findings, the simulator, and stuff and previous years. Time will tell I guess. We have to go out there. See what the balance limitations are which I don't know at the moment and then we'll work from there."
The Belgian Grand Prix weekend is crucial for Red Bull, which holds a 51-point lead over McLaren in the Constructors' Championship. Verstappen's grid penalty, coupled with the formidable pace of McLaren's MCL38, could provide the Papaya team with a chance to narrow the gap, despite Verstappen's exceptional record at Spa-Francorchamps.
Regarding the new rear wing, its effectiveness will become evident during the qualifying session in a few hours, provided the weather remains dry. Otherwise, its true impact may only be revealed on race day.