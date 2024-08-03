F1 News: Red Bull Reveals Key Jonathan Wheatley Replacement Plans As Director Leaves For Audi
Red Bull Racing insiders have confirmed its strategy to promote from within for the sporting director role as Jonathan Wheatley prepares to exit the team. Wheatley, who has been a crucial part of Red Bull for 18 years, will take on new challenges as team principal for Audi, following their acquisition of the Sauber F1 team.
After nearly two decades with Red Bull, Wheatley's new venture involves leading Audi's ambitious F1 project. Audi, which is taking over Swiss-based Sauber, faces considerable challenges as it aims to build its own F1 car and power unit for the 2026 season. Notably, the team's recruitment journey has had its setbacks, such as their unsuccessful bid to sign Carlos Sainz, who chose to continue with Williams instead.
Interestingly, Mattia Binotto, former Ferrari team principal and now COO and Technical Officer at Audi, had no involvement in Wheatley’s recruitment.
Back at Red Bull, the void left by Wheatley’s departure, paired with Adrian Newey moving away from the team, heralds significant structural adjustments. According to a report from Autosport, the team might reintegrate the team manager role, transitioning from the former sporting director title once held by Wheatley. This restructure also aligns with F1’s stringent cost cap regulations, demanding more efficient team operations.
Despite these high-level changes, which might stir speculations of upheaval, the internal sentiment at Red Bull views this period as a natural evolution. The team is reportedly preparing new roles for other key personnel, including offering new terms to Pierre Wache.
Potential successors for Wheatley’s duties include Gianpiero Lambiase, currently Head of Race Engineering and race engineer to three-time champion Max Verstappen. Lambiase is tipped to take over parts of Wheatley's responsibilities, while other senior figures within the team could inherit roles such as negotiating team positions with the FIA.
The news of Wheatley's departure was confirmed earlier in the week following the surprising announcement of Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. The key exits from the Austrian team have spurred on more rumors of Verstappen considering a move away from the team, as well as raising questions about the motive behind the departures with some linking it to the controversy surrounding team chief Christian Horner.
Audi has already confirmed the signing of Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg for 2025 onwards, however, the German team is yet to announce who will be driving alongside him from next year.