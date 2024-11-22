F1 News: Red Bull's FIA Push Causes Floor Changes On Championship Rival Team
After the Red Bull F1 team alerted the FIA about a technique by teams to protect the skid blocks/floor planks beneath their cars, the FIA issued a technical directive instructing teams to cease using such methods. Ferrari, currently leading Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship in second place, has acknowledged the FIA's request and made the necessary adjustments to its car's floor design in response. Alpine and Mercedes have also followed suit.
The protection of skid blocks became a key focus for teams following the 2023 United States Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, and Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth, were disqualified after post-race scrutineering. Both drivers were found to have breached the 10mm minimum plank depth rule, leading to their exclusion from the final standings.
A report by Auto Motor und Sport suggested that around half of the grid, including teams like Mercedes, Ferrari, and Haas, had implemented a technique to protect the skid blocks on their cars. This method involves using the fastening screw at the rear of the skid block as a form of cushioning, thereby preventing the plank from suffering excessive wear during the race.
In response, the FIA released a technical directive addressing the use of techniques aimed at protecting the plank, which some teams viewed as exploiting a potential regulatory loophole. Red Bull argued that such practices violated the rules.
While Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur acknowledged the FIA's request to make the changes ahead of the Las Vegas GP, he also emphasized that his team had FIA confirmation that the floor was legal. He refrained from creating a controversy by pursuing the matter, focusing instead on extending the 13-point advantage over Red Bull and closing the gap to championship leader McLaren, who leads by 36 points in the Constructors' Championship. Vasseur said:
“Yes, we had to make a change, but we have also the confirmation before this that the plank was legal from the FIA.
“I think it was the right attitude for us not to fight, because I want to stay focused on the championship and not on this kind of discussion. But the approach was strange.”
Mercedes and Alpine also confirmed the change to the floors of their cars. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirmed:
“Yeah, we had to change the way we run the floor."
Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes said:
“Yeah, we’ve had to make a little change, but I’ll be really honest, I don’t know the rest of it.”