F1 News: 'Red Bull Scared' Says Insider After McLaren Dominance At Singapore Grand Prix
McLaren's Lando Norris delivered a stunning performance at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, leaving Red Bull scrambling to reassess their strategy. The McLaren driver not only secured pole position but also dominated the race from start to finish, raising significant concerns for Red Bull as the season heads towards its climax. Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg, who has been presenting with Sky Sports F1 this weekend, analyzed the impact of McLaren's performance on Red Bull.
The 2016 F1 champion commented:
"More than the win - it's that performance and the speed today.
"That's going to have Red Bull scared because with this speed to the end of the year it's really realistic Lando can win all the races to the end of the year and for Max to come second is so difficult, it seems."
Rosberg's comments came after witnessing Norris's impeccable drive, which has reinvigorated hopes for a dramatic end to the championship. He concluded:
"The world championship is still on."
From the initial lap, Norris retained his pole position, fending off fierce competition from Verstappen. By Lap 2, Norris had already established a 1.1-second lead, which he methodically extended throughout the race.
Despite minor front wing damage reported on Lap 33, Norris's pace was undeterred, culminating in his third F1 Grand Prix victory. Jamie Chadwick, commenting on Norris's drive, remarked:
"A very important win.
"A win he always had - although there were a few moments he didn't have it. Very, very impressive drive."
McLaren and Norris's significant boost in performance is resulting in an exciting end to the 2024 championship. The Woking-based squad has already taken the lead of the Constructors' Championship and Norris is closing the gap to Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Standings.
Norris reflected on his victory during the live post-race interview with David Coulthard:
"It was an amazing race.
"A few too many close calls - I had a couple of little moments in the middle - but it was well controlled, I think, otherwise.
"The car was mega. I could push, we were flying the whole race, and at the end could just chill. So it was a nice race, still tough, I'm a bit out of breath, but a fun one."
2024 Singapore Grand Prix Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Max Verstappen
3. Oscar Piastri
4. George Russell
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lewis Hamilton
7. Carlos Sainz
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Sergio Perez
11. Franco Colapinto
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Esteban Ocon
14. Lance Stroll
15. Zhou Guanyu
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Daniel Ricciardo - Fastest Lap
19. Kevin Magnussen - DNF
20. Alex Albon - DNF