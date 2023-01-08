Skip to main content

F1 News: Red Bull Snub Ferrari Ahead Of 2023 Season - "Fear Mercedes More"

Helmut Marko discusses 2023 rivals.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has identified Mercedes as the team to watch out for in the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 season, rather than 2022 rival Ferrari. 

In an interview with Autosport, Marko stated: 

"I would say that we should fear Mercedes more. Mainly because they have an advantage over Ferrari in terms of strategy and reliability."

Red Bull dominated the 2022 season, with Max Verstappen taking the driver's championship win at the Japanese Grand Prix and then leading the team to victory in the constructor's championship a week later at the Austin Grand Prix. Ferrari started the year off strong with strong performances from Charles Leclerc, but as the season progressed, the team struggled with multiple car issues, strategical problems, and driver mistakes.

Mercedes had a difficult year as well, with the W13 car experiencing several issues including porpoising problems. However, the team made significant improvements towards the end of the year and George Russell took his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton coming in second.

As the 2023 season approaches, Red Bull will have to be more efficient in their testing due to the cost cap penalty of 10% less wind tunnel time. Meanwhile, Mercedes and Ferrari will have more wind tunnel time, as they finished lower in the championship, and will be looking to use this advantage to close the gap and challenge Red Bull for the top spot.

Marko's comments highlight the intense competition that is expected in the 2023 season, as all three teams look to come out on top. With Red Bull looking to defend their championship title, Mercedes and Ferrari will be eager to prove their capabilities and reclaim their spots at the top of the leaderboard. It will be an exciting season for fans as the battle for the constructor's and driver's championships heats up.

