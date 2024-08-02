F1 News: Red Bull To Bank On New Opportunity Through Sporting Director's Team Exit
Responding to the announcement of sporting director Jonathan Wheatley's departure after the 2024 season, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner revealed that it gives potential candidates an "opportunity to elevate" within the team.
Rumors about Wheatley's exit had been doing the rounds in May this year, and it was confirmed yesterday that he will end his 18-year association with Red Bull Racing for the role of team principal at Audi from mid-2025, after undergoing a period of gardening leave. At Audi, he will join CTO Mattia Binotto to form a dual management structure.
In addition, with the upcoming departure of chief technical officer Adrian Newey at the end of the current season, Red Bull is poised for significant changes. The vacancy created by Wheatley's exit opens up opportunities for internal talents to elevate their positions within the team, potentially ushering in a new era of innovation and leadership.
That seems to be Red Bull's plan of action for 2025. In a statement yesterday, Horner paid tribute to Wheatley while revealing the team's plan. He said:
“It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years.
“His contribution to six World Constructors’ Titles and seven World Drivers’ Championships, first as team manager and, latterly, sporting director will forever be a marker in our team history.
“Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology wish him all the best in his new role and would like to place our thanks to Jonathan.
“Red Bull Racing has tremendous strength and depth and this provides an opportunity to elevate others within the team.
“We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks.”
Wheatley, who has over 30 years of experience in Formula 1, said in a statement that he was looking forward to working alongside Binotto on an exciting project like Audi that takes over the Sauber F1 team to enter the premier class, just in time for the start of a new era of regulations in 2026 where F1 cars will be powered by engines running on sustainable fuel and electric power. He said:
“I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last 18 years and will leave with many fond memories.
“However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.
“Also, I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project.”