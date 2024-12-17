F1 News: Red Bull Under Fire As Sergio Perez Replacement Reports Emerge - 'What A Joke'
Red Bull has come under fire from F1 fans as sources close to the team have reported that VCARB driver Liam Lawson is set to replace Sergio Perez in 2025 with an announcement expected by the end of the week.
The crux of their frustration revolves around the apparent exclusion of Yuki Tsunoda from serious consideration for the coveted Red Bull seat.
Perez has been a stalwart of Red Bull Racing since 2021. His tenure with the team, once promising due to a contract extension earlier this year, now faces uncertainty following a series of underwhelming performances. The Mexican driver's season started strong with four podiums in five races in 2024, yet following the Chinese Grand Prix, his performance dwindled, contributing to Red Bull's loss of the Constructors' Championship title.
Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda, currently racing for Red Bull's sister team VCARB, finds himself overlooked despite his impressive performance history. Tsunoda has been part of the Red Bull system since 2019 but has never had the opportunity to test a Red Bull car during his career. His recent participation in a post-season test where he drove the RB20 car proved his capabilities and technical feedback, yet it seems that his chance for promotion remains a distant dream, leaving fans puzzled.
The news of Perez's potential replacement by Lawson has ignited strong reactions, particularly concerning Tsunoda’s exclusion from the line-up. Many fans believe Tsunoda outperformed his peers, including Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson, and Nyck De Vries. They question why Tsunoda has not received the same level of consideration for a Red Bull seat. As one fan lamented:
"Yuki Tsunoda should walk. Take a year off, then return with Cadillac or any other team."
"Daniel Ricciardo.
"Liam Lawson.
"Nyck De Vries.
"Yuki Tsunoda outperforming all 3 of these drivers yet 2 of them had more serious consideration of being in the Red Bull than he ever got, contract renewed to be used as a benchmark and disrespected."
"If Liam Lawson gets the Red Bull seat over Yuki Tsunoda, then Yuki needs to leave the Red Bull programme and find another team that will actually appreciate how good of a driver he is. He'll make Hadjar look pathetic in 2025."
"Yuki Tsunoda does not deserve this treatment."
"I still can't wrap my head around blatantly overlooking Yuki Tsunoda for that Red Bull seat.
"Is there any logical reason behind this?"
"Ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, what a joke…"