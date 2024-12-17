F1 News: Red Bull Under Fire As Sergio Perez Replacement Reports Emerge - 'What A Joke'

Daniel Ricciardo

Liam Lawson

Nyck De Vries



Yuki Tsunoda out performing all 3 of these drivers yet 2 of them had more serious consideration of being in the Redbull than he ever got, contract renewed to be used as a benchmark and disrespected. #YukiToRedbull #FreeYuki pic.twitter.com/UjZUAECBgs