F1 News: Red Bull Unveils Insane RB17 Hypercar At Goodwood Festival Of Speed
Red Bull has introduced the RB17 hypercar, masterfully crafted by design guru Adrian Newey
at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, while celebrating its 20th anniversary in Formula 1. This prestigious milestone not only commemorates two decades of racing excellence but also marks Red Bull's entry into the world of road cars.
Getting to the performance bit first, the two-seater mid-engine hypercar boasts an impressive 1,200+ horsepower, derived from an electrically assisted 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V-10 engine capable of reaching an astonishing 15,000 rpm. Weighing under 900 kilos/1,984 pounds, its top speed exceeds 350 km/h. Red Bull promises track performance akin to Formula 1 cars.
Thanks to Newey's involvement, the RB17 produces up to 1700 kilos/ 3,747 pounds of downforce. The body integrates wheel wake management systems to streamline airflow around the tires, enhancing aerodynamic efficiency. Both the front and rear wings feature active elements that can dynamically adjust downforce levels to suit various driving conditions.
Red Bull engineered the RB17 to blend user-friendliness with practicality. Alongside its ease of driving, the hypercar features adjustable seats, pedals, and integrated storage for race gear such as suits and helmets. For enthusiasts seeking top performance, Red Bull plans to host exclusive annual events where customers can fully utilize their cars on the track.
Speaking about the launch of the Red Bull hypercar, Newey told the media:
"I had been mulling around the idea to take on the challenge to design our very own hypercar, from concept to delivery, for many years and it has been a magnificent project and journey.
"For it to finally be the day we pull the covers off and see the birth of the RB17, is truly remarkable. The RB17 hypercar embraces everything we stand for: Undeniable power, speed and beauty. It is very adaptable in its abilities, and we made sure to design it as a two-seater so that the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner."
While the price of the RB17 hasn't been disclosed, it's likely in the seven-figure range. Nevertheless, all 50 units have already been sold, with production slated to commence next year.